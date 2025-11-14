Left Menu

Legacy of Green: The Life of Saalumarada Thimmakka

Saalumarada Thimmakka, a 114-year-old environmentalist and Padma Shri awardee, passed away recently. Famed for planting 385 banyan trees, she began this initiative to fill her life after remaining childless. Despite her lack of formal education, Thimmakka was honored with numerous awards throughout her impactful life.

Renowned environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, died at the age of 114 at a local hospital on Friday.

Though she had been battling health issues for some time, Thimmakka gained fame for planting 385 banyan trees across a 4.5 km stretch in Ramanagara.

Her legacy is marked by her unique campaign, which she started without any formal education, compensating for her childlessness. Her commendable efforts earned her numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and the Nadoja Award.

