Legacy of Green: The Life of Saalumarada Thimmakka

Renowned environmentalist Saalumarada Thimmakka, honored with the prestigious Padma Shri, died at the age of 114 at a local hospital on Friday.

Though she had been battling health issues for some time, Thimmakka gained fame for planting 385 banyan trees across a 4.5 km stretch in Ramanagara.

Her legacy is marked by her unique campaign, which she started without any formal education, compensating for her childlessness. Her commendable efforts earned her numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri and the Nadoja Award.

(With inputs from agencies.)