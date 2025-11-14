Left Menu

Agra Denied Screenings: Filmmaker Kanu Behl Challenges Multiplex Giants

Filmmaker Kanu Behl’s feature film 'Agra' faces screening challenges as multiplex chains prioritize big blockbusters over smaller films. Behl urges audiences to demand shows and highlight the role of shrinking spaces in society. 'Agra' has received critical acclaim and multiple international awards.

Updated: 14-11-2025 13:08 IST
Filmmaker Kanu Behl took to social media to express concerns over his feature film 'Agra' being denied screenings in major multiplex chains. According to Behl, the chains are prioritizing big blockbusters, pushing aside smaller films like his critically acclaimed work.

Released recently in theaters, 'Agra' delves into sexual dynamics within a family and critiques society's shrinking spaces. Co-written by Atika Chohan, the film is a stark representation of familial and societal fractures.

Despite facing challenges at home, 'Agra' premiered at the Directors' Fortnight, a prestigious section at the Cannes Film Festival, and has won numerous accolades worldwide. Behl urges audiences to voice their support and demand more screenings for films beyond conventional mainstream cinema.

