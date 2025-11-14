Left Menu

The Royal Soiree: A Celebration of Luxury with BMW and Robb Report India

Robb Report India, in collaboration with the BMW Excellence Club, hosted an exclusive event called 'The Royal Soiree' at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. The evening celebrated luxury, craftsmanship, and exclusive experiences, featuring notable guests and performances. This marks a pivotal moment for India's luxury landscape.

Updated: 14-11-2025 15:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Robb Report India has partnered with BMW Excellence Club to host a lavish event named 'The Royal Soiree' at The Leela Palace, Udaipur. This collaboration brings a unique blend of luxury and connoisseurship to India's elite, offering a taste of sophistication and exclusivity.

The soirée welcomed a host of distinguished guests, including luxury enthusiasts, collectors, and leaders, to celebrate a shared dedication to the finer things in life. Special appearances by luminaries such as Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar, BMW Group India President & CEO, underscored the event's significance.

The evening also featured a private performance and insightful discussions, all set against the picturesque backdrop of Lake Pichola. The Royal Soiree highlighted the evolving landscape of luxury in India, underscoring a shift towards extraordinary experiences that extend beyond mere ownership.

