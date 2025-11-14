Left Menu

Kamini Kaushal: A Cinematic Legacy Spanning Over 76 Years

Kamini Kaushal, a pioneering figure in Hindi cinema, died at 98 in her Mumbai home. Celebrated for her prominent roles alongside Hindi cinema's legends and transcending into character roles, her career spanned 76 years, concluding with a 2022 appearance in 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Kamini Kaushal, one of the earliest female stars of Hindi cinema, has passed away at 98 in her Mumbai home, confirmed close family friend Sajan Narain. Her cinematic journey began with the 1946 classic 'Neecha Nagar', and she continued to grace the silver screen until 2022, showcasing an impressive 76-year-long career.

Kaushal was a leading actress in the late 1940s and 1950s, often starring alongside industry icons such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor. Her roles extended to character portrayals during the 1960s, with a noted performance in Aamir Khan's 2022 film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Her legacy is celebrated by fans and peers alike for her versatile performances.

Born Uma Kashyap in 1927, she was renamed Kamini Kaushal by filmmaker Chetan Anand. Throughout her illustrious career, she maintained a selective approach to film roles and was praised for appearances in films like 'Biraj Bahu' and 'Godaan'. Beyond cinema, she also ventured into television, leaving an indelible mark on both mediums.

(With inputs from agencies.)

