Chandni Chowk's Changing Narrative: From Heritage to Horror

Chandni Chowk, a once bustling attraction known for its historical significance, has experienced a profound change in its narrative following a devastating blast on Monday night. The explosion near the Red Fort has severely impacted tourism, drawing curiosity about the incident rather than its rich Mughal heritage.

According to local guides, the number of tourists visiting the area has been halved, with those remaining more interested in the harrowing details of the blast than the monument's storied past. The explosion, which claimed 13 lives, has left a lasting impact on daily wage workers and small business owners in the area.

Many vendors have turned to alternative means of earning a living, such as rickshaw driving, due to the destruction of their goods. Despite efforts to return to normalcy, the memory of that fateful night continues to loom over one of Delhi's most famous sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)