Chandni Chowk's Changing Narrative: From Heritage to Horror
Once a bustling hub for tourists eager to explore Delhi's Mughal history, Chandni Chowk's narrative has shifted following a recent blast. Guides report a sharp decline in visitors, while vendors struggle with disrupted livelihoods. The focus has turned from historical insights to recounting the devastating incident.
- Country:
- India
Chandni Chowk, a once bustling attraction known for its historical significance, has experienced a profound change in its narrative following a devastating blast on Monday night. The explosion near the Red Fort has severely impacted tourism, drawing curiosity about the incident rather than its rich Mughal heritage.
According to local guides, the number of tourists visiting the area has been halved, with those remaining more interested in the harrowing details of the blast than the monument's storied past. The explosion, which claimed 13 lives, has left a lasting impact on daily wage workers and small business owners in the area.
Many vendors have turned to alternative means of earning a living, such as rickshaw driving, due to the destruction of their goods. Despite efforts to return to normalcy, the memory of that fateful night continues to loom over one of Delhi's most famous sites.
