Broken Dreams: A Family Shattered by Tragedy in Delhi

Amar Kataria, a 34-year-old businessman from Delhi, tragically lost his life in a blast, leaving behind a pregnant wife and a young son. The family grapples with grief and disbelief as condolences pour in, yet they feel isolated due to the lack of government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:38 IST
In a heart-wrenching tale from Delhi, a family is plunged into despair after the loss of Amar Kataria, a pharmaceutical businessman, in a tragic blast. His three-year-old son, still unaware of the permanent absence, clings to hope with each sound at the door.

Amar's wife, Kriti, remains in shock, unable to comprehend the shattering of their dreams and plans for the future. The family is in deep mourning, feeling isolated without support from the Delhi government, though some political figures have offered condolences.

Amar's father, Jagdish Kataria, recalls the cruel moments when they identified Amar's charred body through his tattoos after a night of anguished waiting. The tragedy has left their family broken, with a future now uncertain and a life forever altered in an instant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

