Northeast India Shines at 13th International Tourism Mart

The 13th International Tourism Mart was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu at Pangthang near Gangtok, marking significant progress for Northeast India's tourism sector. Hosted by Sikkim for the second time, the event highlights the untapped potential of the region since the Mart's 2013 inception.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in transforming tourism prospects in the Northeast, a region historically overlooked by previous governments. He noted that all states are capitalizing on this growth, invigorating local economies to their fullest potential compared to a decade ago.

With over 90 delegates from 22 Indian states and 39 tour operators from 19 countries, the Tourism Mart serves as an invaluable platform for stakeholders to directly engage with policymakers. Sikkim's Tourism Minister Tshering Thendup Bhutia expressed pride in hosting the event, calling Sikkim a beacon of natural beauty and cultural diversity.

