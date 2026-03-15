Pema Khandu Unveils Plans to Boost Arunachal's Textile Sector

Arunachal Pradesh's drive to enhance its textile sector took center stage as Chief Minister Pema Khandu unveiled a significant Rs 25-crore allocation for sericulture. This was announced during the 'Arunachal Fashion Week - The Artisans' Movement' at Naharlagun, reflecting a commitment to enrich local craftsmanship and creativity.

The chief initiative includes a proposed Arunachal Creative Economy Cell, designed to offer end-to-end support for artists. Khandu emphasized connecting these talents with national and international platforms, fostering a robust, creative network across borders. Notably, women play a vital part in this sector, propelled by self-help groups under the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission.

This eight-day event, celebrating five years of the artisans' movement, showcases the interplay of traditional techniques and modern design. Featuring contributions from over 23 designers, it underscores the state's diverse weaving practices and marks a strategic effort to integrate indigenous art into global commerce, set to conclude on March 21.