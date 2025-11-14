Kerala High Court Directs 'Haal' Resubmission for Fresh Certification

The Kerala High Court has ruled on a petition concerning the Malayalam film 'Haal', featuring actor Shane Nigam, ordering its resubmission to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after specified edits. The court made this decision following delays and disputes related to the film's certification.

Justice V G Arun directed that a fresh certificate must be issued upon resubmission within two weeks. The court concurred with CBFC's excisions focusing on sensitive portrayals of court proceedings, cultural organizations, and religious dialogues. Controversially, it also endorsed cuts of scenes involving beef biryani and the blurring of rakhi.

The court's deliberations involved a special screening in Kochi, reflecting concerns over the film's representation of inter-faith relationships, criticized for portraying warnings by religious leaders as intolerant. Justice Arun emphasized the necessity for films to adhere to societal standards while respecting constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)