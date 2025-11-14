Left Menu

Kerala High Court Directs 'Haal' Resubmission for Fresh Certification

The Kerala High Court has instructed the Malayalam film 'Haal' to be resubmitted to the CBFC for a fresh certificate after edits. The court ordered CBFC to issue a new certificate after cuts within two weeks, following the film's contentious portrayal of socio-cultural and religious themes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:25 IST
Kerala High Court Directs 'Haal' Resubmission for Fresh Certification
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has ruled on a petition concerning the Malayalam film 'Haal', featuring actor Shane Nigam, ordering its resubmission to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after specified edits. The court made this decision following delays and disputes related to the film's certification.

Justice V G Arun directed that a fresh certificate must be issued upon resubmission within two weeks. The court concurred with CBFC's excisions focusing on sensitive portrayals of court proceedings, cultural organizations, and religious dialogues. Controversially, it also endorsed cuts of scenes involving beef biryani and the blurring of rakhi.

The court's deliberations involved a special screening in Kochi, reflecting concerns over the film's representation of inter-faith relationships, criticized for portraying warnings by religious leaders as intolerant. Justice Arun emphasized the necessity for films to adhere to societal standards while respecting constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

Bumrah's Five-Wicket Brilliance: Patience Overcomes Spin Friendly Surface

 India
2
Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

Historic Mosque Saved: Allahabad High Court Halts Demolition in Fatehpur

 India
3
AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

AIFF Invites Bids for Women's Football League Commercial Rights

 India
4
Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils International Links

Gangster Network in Punjab Busted: Arrest of Weapon Transporters Unveils Int...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025