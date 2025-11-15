Left Menu

Commemorating King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar: Tamil Nadu Appeals for Postage Stamp

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp in honor of King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar, highlighting his contributions as a ruler, warrior, and patron of arts. This initiative aims to enhance cultural awareness and emotional integration between Tamil Nadu and the rest of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-11-2025 08:50 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 08:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has made a formal appeal to the Centre for the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp honoring the Tamil King 'Perum Pidugu' Mutharayar. This move seeks to celebrate the contributions of Tamil rulers to national development, particularly the early Tamil Kings, and aims to foster awareness among the younger generation about Tamil political and cultural heritage.

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Siva V Meyyanathan, in a letter addressed to the Union Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, expressed that such a stamp would strengthen emotional ties between Tamil Nadu and the broader Indian landscape. He emphasized the recognition of Mutharayar as a notable chieftain of the Mutharayar dynasty celebrated for his governance, military prowess, and support for arts and agriculture.

Mutharayar's reign over the Tiruchirappalli region in the 8th century is marked by his renowned irrigation projects that significantly contributed to regional agricultural prosperity. Meyyanathan highlighted ongoing cultural admiration through folk songs and festivals. The Tamil Nadu government has offered full support, including archival resources, to facilitate the stamp's design, looking forward to positive feedback from the central government.

