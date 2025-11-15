Left Menu

Dining with the Kapoors: A Celebrated Legacy on Screen

'Dining with the Kapoors' is a Netflix special directed by Smriti Mundhra showcasing the stellar Kapoor family in a warm reunion. Celebrating Raj Kapoor's 100th year legacy, the show features a candid, 'fly-on-the-wall' glimpse into their familial bonds and shared passions for food and cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:52 IST
Dining with the Kapoors: A Celebrated Legacy on Screen
  • Country:
  • India

'Dining with the Kapoors,' an upcoming Netflix special, promises viewers an intimate reunion of the illustrious Kapoor family. This special marks a significant milestone, celebrating 100 years since the legendary Raj Kapoor's birth and almost a century of the enduring Kapoor legacy.

The show takes a 'fly-on-the-wall' approach, offering an unfiltered view of the Kapoor household, with appearances by Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. It captures multigenerational stories, the family's deep love for food, and their renowned film heritage.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, known for hits like 'Indian Matchmaking,' this special emphasizes the familial essence, capturing the laughter and heartfelt moments. Mundhra expresses gratitude to the Kapoors for allowing her to portray their legacy, focusing on the unity and warmth shared around family gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pradesh

Unveiling the Venkatadri Wonder: A New Gecko Species Discovered in Andhra Pr...

 India
2
Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

Sahith Theegala's Spectacular Comeback at the Bermuda Championship

 United Kingdom
3
DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

DEV IT Reports Massive Growth in Net Profit Amid Strategic Investments

 India
4
GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

GPS Anklets Used for Monitoring in Jammu's Drug Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025