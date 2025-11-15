Dining with the Kapoors: A Celebrated Legacy on Screen

'Dining with the Kapoors,' an upcoming Netflix special, promises viewers an intimate reunion of the illustrious Kapoor family. This special marks a significant milestone, celebrating 100 years since the legendary Raj Kapoor's birth and almost a century of the enduring Kapoor legacy.

The show takes a 'fly-on-the-wall' approach, offering an unfiltered view of the Kapoor household, with appearances by Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others. It captures multigenerational stories, the family's deep love for food, and their renowned film heritage.

Directed by Smriti Mundhra, known for hits like 'Indian Matchmaking,' this special emphasizes the familial essence, capturing the laughter and heartfelt moments. Mundhra expresses gratitude to the Kapoors for allowing her to portray their legacy, focusing on the unity and warmth shared around family gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)