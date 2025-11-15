Left Menu

Kerala Travel Mart Society Sounds Alarm on Tourism Scams

Kerala Travel Mart Society warns tourists about online scams, especially in Kochi and Kumarakom. Fraudsters target guests with room bookings through fake ID cards and fraudulent online payments. Tourists are urged to directly verify hotel information before transactions. Member hotels are alerted to prevent such scams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:06 IST
Kerala Travel Mart Society Sounds Alarm on Tourism Scams
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM), a significant player in the Indian tourism and hospitality sector, has issued a warning to visitors about online scams that have been reported in popular destinations like Kochi and Kumarakom.

KTM President Jose Pradeep highlighted an increase in fraudulent activities targeting both international and domestic tourists. The scams involve misleading communications, where fraudsters pressurize tourists into making advance payments under the threat of booking cancellations.

The perpetrators often use fake identity cards of hotel employees to gain the victims' trust. Tourists are advised to verify information through official channels, contacting hotels directly before any financial transactions. KTM member hotels have also been notified to remain vigilant against such fraudulent practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.

AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘ri...

 India
2
AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close to him, never had personal problems’.

AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close t...

 India
3
Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast

Jammu and Kashmir Government Pledges Support After Tragic Nowgam Blast

 India
4
Pune Land Sale Scandal: Government Acres Sold Illegally in Tathawade

Pune Land Sale Scandal: Government Acres Sold Illegally in Tathawade

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025