Kerala Travel Mart Society Sounds Alarm on Tourism Scams

The Kerala Travel Mart Society (KTM), a significant player in the Indian tourism and hospitality sector, has issued a warning to visitors about online scams that have been reported in popular destinations like Kochi and Kumarakom.

KTM President Jose Pradeep highlighted an increase in fraudulent activities targeting both international and domestic tourists. The scams involve misleading communications, where fraudsters pressurize tourists into making advance payments under the threat of booking cancellations.

The perpetrators often use fake identity cards of hotel employees to gain the victims' trust. Tourists are advised to verify information through official channels, contacting hotels directly before any financial transactions. KTM member hotels have also been notified to remain vigilant against such fraudulent practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)