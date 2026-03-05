CEC Gyanesh Kumar Returns to Kochi: A Visit with Purpose

On Thursday, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar made a significant return to Kochi, the city where he formerly served as District Collector, as part of a three-day mission to evaluate readiness for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Upon arriving at the airport, Kumar, who last worked in the region from 2001 to 2004, warmly addressed the media about his return, reflecting on old memories and the projects he once spearheaded. Throughout his visit, he aims to ensure a transparent election process, invoking blessings from Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman to aid in this endeavor.

Kumar's itinerary includes engaging with young voters and participating in a voter awareness campaign. His past contributions to Kochi, such as the development of the Goshree bridge, remain significant legacies. Elevated to the Chief Election Commissioner last year, Kumar's visit emphasizes both his professional and personal connections to the city.