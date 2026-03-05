ThoughtFocus Unveils New Delivery Centre in Kochi, Scaling Global Tech Capabilities

ThoughtFocus, a prominent global player in technology and transformation, has expanded its footprint with the inauguration of a new delivery centre in Kochi, Kerala. This initiative underscores the company's commitment to advancing its capabilities in AI and digital transformation to meet the increasing demand from enterprises worldwide.

The Kochi centre is strategically positioned to capitalize on the city's growing reputation as a tech hub, thanks to its robust academic institutions and digital infrastructure. This expansion is set to enhance ThoughtFocus's ability to deliver high-impact, AI-enabled solutions through a collaborative environment conducive to innovation and expertise building.

'Our move into Kochi aligns with our growth strategy to build cross-regional delivery capabilities,' said Nick Sharma, CEO of ThoughtFocus. The centre will foster applied expertise, cross-domain collaboration, and provide exposure to complex industry challenges, with a focus on scaling AI-driven solutions across diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)