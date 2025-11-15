Left Menu

Celebrating the Legacy of Kamini Kaushal: A Trailblazer in Indian Cinema

Kamini Kaushal, a pioneer in Hindi cinema, passed away at 98, leaving a profound legacy. She debuted with 'Neecha Nagar' in 1946 and starred alongside legends like Dilip Kumar. Her career spanned 76 years, with notable roles even in the latter stages, inspiring countless artists in the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:24 IST
Kamini Kaushal
The film industry mourns the loss of Kamini Kaushal, a distinguished actress who contributed significantly to Hindi cinema. She passed away at her Mumbai residence at the age of 98.

Kaushal, renowned for her debut in 'Neecha Nagar' in 1946, was celebrated as one of the highest-paid actresses during her era. She starred opposite legends such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, and Raj Kapoor, later transitioning to maternal roles in the 1960s.

The industry remembers her unparalleled grace and talent, with tributes from stars like Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher, emphasizing her influence across generations. Kaushal's last film appearance was in 2022, marking an impressive 76-year career span.

(With inputs from agencies.)

