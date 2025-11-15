Left Menu

Ranna Baati: A Culinary Journey Through Bengali Cinema

Pratim D Gupta’s film 'Ranna Baati' highlights the growing influence of food bloggers and social media influencers, emphasizing food as emotion and connection. The film delves into culinary ambition, memory, and relationships, encapsulating the sensory experience of cooking and the cultural layers of Kolkata's diverse cuisine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 17:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

With the release of 'Ranna Baati', directed by journalist-turned-filmmaker Pratim D Gupta, audiences are drawn to a film deeply rooted in the culinary world. The Bengali film explores professional kitchens, celebrity chefs, and the role of cooking in human connection, weaving a story of memory, love, and loss.

Gupta, known for his earlier work 'Maacher Jhol', returns to food-based storytelling, highlighting the emotional hunger for culinary tales. The film, resonating with the rise of food bloggers and influencers, emphasizes the cultural significance of cooking in the Bengali context, inviting audiences into a realm where food and emotion harmonize.

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Kolkata, 'Ranna Baati' showcases a layered culinary identity, influenced by various cultures, and celebrates the city's adventurous palate. With strong performances by Ritwik Chakraborty and Sohini Sarkar, the film aims to captivate both mainstream and food-themed festival audiences, sharing the aroma of Kolkata's kitchens far beyond Bengal.

