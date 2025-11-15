Epic Unveiling: Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Set to Dazzle Audiences

The eminent director S S Rajamouli has revealed the name of his forthcoming cinematic venture, 'Varanasi', amidst a grand event at Ramoji Film City. Present at the launch were celebrated actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

This project symbolizes Rajamouli's initial collaboration with Telugu icon Babu, who described this film as a dream venture expected to fill the nation with pride. Sukumaran, portraying the antagonist Kumbha, noted the role's profound emotional and physical demands.

'Varanasi' is hailed as India's boldest cinematographic enterprise, with a worldwide theatrical release coinciding with Sankranti in January 2027. Composed by MM Keeravani, the film will mark another high point in Indian cinema's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)