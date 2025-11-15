Left Menu

Epic Unveiling: Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Set to Dazzle Audiences

Renowned filmmaker S S Rajamouli has unveiled his next project, 'Varanasi', starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film promises to push creative boundaries and is slated for a grand 2027 Sankranti release. Music is composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-11-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 21:44 IST
Epic Unveiling: Rajamouli's 'Varanasi' Set to Dazzle Audiences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The eminent director S S Rajamouli has revealed the name of his forthcoming cinematic venture, 'Varanasi', amidst a grand event at Ramoji Film City. Present at the launch were celebrated actors Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

This project symbolizes Rajamouli's initial collaboration with Telugu icon Babu, who described this film as a dream venture expected to fill the nation with pride. Sukumaran, portraying the antagonist Kumbha, noted the role's profound emotional and physical demands.

'Varanasi' is hailed as India's boldest cinematographic enterprise, with a worldwide theatrical release coinciding with Sankranti in January 2027. Composed by MM Keeravani, the film will mark another high point in Indian cinema's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

Sports World Highlights: Shiffrin's Triumph, Historic NHL Goal, and More

 Global
2
Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

Media Influence Questioned in Prajwal Revanna's Conviction Challenge

 India
3
India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

India Urges Developed Nations to Fulfill Climate Finance Promises

 India
4
Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

Thrills and Cheers as World Boxing Cup Finals 2025 Unfold in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Next-gen point-of-care tests harness AI to strengthen global health security

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025