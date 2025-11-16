The Vital Role of a Free Press in Upholding Democracy in the Digital Age
Arunachal Pradesh Law Minister Kento Jini highlights the critical role of journalists in democracy, emphasizing ethical journalism against defamation and misinformation. Digital tools democratize journalism but blur lines with content creation. The National Press Day event also recognized efforts in clean-up drives and anti-drug initiatives.
Arunachal Pradesh Law and Legislative Minister Kento Jini emphasized that a free press is a responsibility, not a privilege, urging journalists to maintain sincerity, accuracy, and ethics in their reporting.
During the National Press Day celebration, he underscored the press's role as the fourth pillar of democracy, crucial for exposing corruption and bridging the public with the government. His call to action stressed the profession's vulnerabilities and the need for fairness, caution, and advocacy for human rights.
The event featured senior journalist Nitin Sethi highlighting digital media's dual impact on journalism and celebrated exemplary reporting. It also recognized an anti-drug hero and a village in Longding district for cleanliness.
