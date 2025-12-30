Sunrise Festival: A New Dawn for Arunachal Pradesh Tourism

The Sunrise Festival, held in Dong, Anjaw District of Arunachal Pradesh, marks the region's inaugural New Year celebration centered around India's earliest sunrise. Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the festival's potential to promote sustainable tourism and bolster local entrepreneurship.

Amidst windswept landscapes, the five-day event, which commenced on Monday, features yoga, meditation, and cultural performances by indigenous communities. It serves as a platform for travelers and locals to engage in shared cultural experiences, all while emphasizing environmental stewardship.

Khandu aims to transform the festival into a long-term venture that supports regional growth without compromising environmental integrity. Events highlight local culture and feature an impressive display by the Indian Army, ensuring the initiative promotes tourism, cultural heritage, and military readiness.

