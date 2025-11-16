Celebrating Jharkhand's Vibrant Heritage: A Cultural Extravaganza
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren led a cultural procession in Ranchi to commemorate the state's 25th anniversary. The event highlighted traditional arts, crafts, and unity, featuring around 4,000 artists. Soren celebrated the state's identity and heritage, emphasizing its significance in a series of social media posts.
In a vibrant celebration of Jharkhand's 25th anniversary, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took part in a cultural procession in Ranchi, showcasing the state's rich heritage.
Held at the Albert Ekka Chowk, the event saw Soren actively engaging with artists, even joining them in drumming, inspiring enthusiasm among the large crowd gathered.
Highlighting the significance of traditions, Soren stated on social media that the procession symbolized unity and the essence of Jharkhand's identity. The cultural extravaganza featured traditional arts, crafts, and dance, with diverse participation from around 4,000 artists across all 24 districts of the state.
