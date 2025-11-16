Left Menu

Celebrating Jharkhand's Vibrant Heritage: A Cultural Extravaganza

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren led a cultural procession in Ranchi to commemorate the state's 25th anniversary. The event highlighted traditional arts, crafts, and unity, featuring around 4,000 artists. Soren celebrated the state's identity and heritage, emphasizing its significance in a series of social media posts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:04 IST
Celebrating Jharkhand's Vibrant Heritage: A Cultural Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a vibrant celebration of Jharkhand's 25th anniversary, Chief Minister Hemant Soren took part in a cultural procession in Ranchi, showcasing the state's rich heritage.

Held at the Albert Ekka Chowk, the event saw Soren actively engaging with artists, even joining them in drumming, inspiring enthusiasm among the large crowd gathered.

Highlighting the significance of traditions, Soren stated on social media that the procession symbolized unity and the essence of Jharkhand's identity. The cultural extravaganza featured traditional arts, crafts, and dance, with diverse participation from around 4,000 artists across all 24 districts of the state.

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

Karnataka Cabinet Reshuffle: No Changes at the Top

 India
2
Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment

Serbia's Crucial Week: Negotiating Fuel Security Amidst Russian Divestment

 Serbia
3
Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

Bihar's Assembly List Handed Over to Governor

 India
4
Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Struggles

Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Curator Amidst India's Test Match Strugg...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025