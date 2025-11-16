Left Menu

Reimagining Media: Embracing Fact-Based Journalism in Nagaland

The National Press Day celebration in Nagaland highlighted the importance of fact-based journalism. Programs across Kohima, Dimapur, and Mokokchung emphasized redefining media roles. Akum Longchari of The Morung Express called for journalism fostering critical thinking and public consciousness. The KPC Impact Journalism Award 2025 was presented during the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 16-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

During Nagaland's National Press Day celebrations on Sunday, the focus centered on the need for fact-based and evidence-driven journalism. Events held in Kohima, Dimapur, and Mokokchung marked the occasion.

At the Kohima program, Akum Longchari, The Morung Express publisher, emphasized redefining the press's role amidst current challenges related to truth and information. He highlighted the significance of nurturing critical thinking and increasing public consciousness through quality reporting.

Longchari urged the media in Nagaland to reimagine itself, stressing that consistent focus on evidence-based storytelling leads to revealing the truth, vital for shared humanity. The KPC Impact Journalism Award 2025 was also awarded at the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

