Left Menu

Pope Urges Revival of Cinema at Vatican Gathering with Hollywood Stars

Pope Leo addressed Hollywood luminaries at the Vatican, expressing concerns over the survival of cinemas. He emphasized the need to protect the communal movie-watching experience. Attendees included actors Cate Blanchett, Monica Bellucci, Chris Pine, and directors like Spike Lee, highlighting the importance of preserving cinematic culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2025 10:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 10:26 IST
Pope Urges Revival of Cinema at Vatican Gathering with Hollywood Stars
Pope

In a meeting at the Vatican, Pope Leo called upon Hollywood's elite to take action in preserving the tradition of cinema amid its declining attendance. The Pope underscored the cultural significance of watching films together and the growing challenges facing the industry.

Hollywood stars such as Cate Blanchett, Monica Bellucci, Chris Pine, and Viggo Mortensen were present at the exclusive event. Notably, renowned directors Spike Lee, Gus Van Sant, and Sally Potter also joined the conversation, reinforcing the importance of joint efforts to support the film sector.

The Pope's address served as a poignant reminder of the communal value that cinemas offer, urging industry leaders to consider strategies that enhance and protect this shared experience. His remarks highlighted the necessary collaboration needed to rejuvenate interest in cinema-going worldwide.

TRENDING

1
Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India Visit

Key Diplomatic Talks in Moscow: India-Russia Dialogue Ahead of Putin's India...

 Russia
2
Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

Guinea-Bissau's Political Saga: Elections as a Democratic Facade

 Global
3
India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

India's Spinning Struggles on Home Soil: A Wake-Up Call

 Global
4
Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewar Airport

Pavna Industries Expands Footprint with Strategic Land Acquisition Near Jewa...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025