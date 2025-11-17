Pope Urges Revival of Cinema at Vatican Gathering with Hollywood Stars

In a meeting at the Vatican, Pope Leo called upon Hollywood's elite to take action in preserving the tradition of cinema amid its declining attendance. The Pope underscored the cultural significance of watching films together and the growing challenges facing the industry.

Hollywood stars such as Cate Blanchett, Monica Bellucci, Chris Pine, and Viggo Mortensen were present at the exclusive event. Notably, renowned directors Spike Lee, Gus Van Sant, and Sally Potter also joined the conversation, reinforcing the importance of joint efforts to support the film sector.

The Pope's address served as a poignant reminder of the communal value that cinemas offer, urging industry leaders to consider strategies that enhance and protect this shared experience. His remarks highlighted the necessary collaboration needed to rejuvenate interest in cinema-going worldwide.