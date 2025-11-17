Left Menu

Assam's Cultural and Economic Showcase at IITF 2025

The Assam Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair 2025 highlights Assam's rich culture and burgeoning industry. Featuring 41 MSME stalls and showcasing products from premium Assam tea to handicrafts, the pavilion also hosts cultural performances and promotes the state's economic potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:55 IST
The Assam Pavilion at the 44th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2025 has become a focal point, drawing significant attention with its vibrant presentation of the state's cultural and industrial strengths. Located at Bharat Mandapam, the pavilion features 41 MSME stalls and innovative startups highlighting the diverse craftsmanship and growing industrial potential of Assam.

Visitors are captivated by the state's signature offerings such as premium Assam tea, expertly crafted bamboo and cane items, agarwood products, and a variety of handloom and handicraft goods. The One District One Product (ODOP) initiative showcases an extensive range of products, further emphasizing Assam's economic and cultural significance.

In addition to commercial attractions, the pavilion provides an immersive experience with traditional Bihu and Bagarumba dances. Displays of Assam's UNESCO world heritage sites like 'Charaideo Maidam' and Kaziranga National Park contribute to a rich cultural experience, underlining Assam's position as a creative and resilient economic force, according to Umesh Kumar, Director of Assam Pavilion.

