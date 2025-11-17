Left Menu

BOUNCEinc Leaps into Gurugram with New Indoor Recreation Space

BOUNCEinc partners with M3M India to transform a 60,000 sq ft area in Gurugram into an indoor recreation space. With a Rs 15 crore investment, the world-class trampoline and adventure park aims to elevate Gurugram’s lifestyle. BOUNCEinc already has a presence in 18 countries with over 80 venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:11 IST
BOUNCEinc, a leader in indoor recreation, has expanded its footprint in Gurugram by partnering with realty firm M3M India. Together, they have transformed a 60,000 sq ft space into a state-of-the-art trampoline and adventure park.

Stratospheric Entertainment Pvt Ltd, the exclusive rights holder for BOUNCE in India, announced the launch at M3M Corner Walk in Sector 74, Gurugram. The venture represents a Rs 15 crore investment, aimed at meeting Gurugram's growing demand for lifestyle enhancements.

According to Keyur Nagori, Director of Stratospheric Entertainment, the collaboration with M3M converts a traditional multiplex area into a pioneering indoor adventure space. BOUNCEinc operates in 18 countries with over 80 venues globally.

