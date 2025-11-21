Left Menu

Himachal man who lost his memory reunited with family after 45 years

A 16-year-old boy from Himachals Sirmaur district, who went missing after losing his memory due to a head injury, was reunited with his family members after 45 years following another head bump that brought his memory back.Heart-touching scenes were witnessed when Rikhi, now known as Ravi Chaudhary, returned to his native Nadi village, near Nahan, last week, along with his wife and children.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:32 IST
Himachal man who lost his memory reunited with family after 45 years
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old boy from Himachal's Sirmaur district, who went missing after losing his memory due to a head injury, was reunited with his family members after 45 years following another head bump that brought his memory back.

Heart-touching scenes were witnessed when Rikhi, now known as Ravi Chaudhary, returned to his native Nadi village, near Nahan, last week, along with his wife and children. The family members of Rikhi were in tears as they believed that he was no more.

Rikhi was given a warm welcome with musical instruments and flowers by his family members and villagers as he reunited with his brother and sisters -- Durga Ram, Chander Mohan, Chandramani, Kaushalya Devi, Kala Devi and Sumitra Devi -- who were in tears to see him alive after more than four decades.

Rikhi was working at a hotel in Haryana's Yamunanagar when he met with a major road accident during a trip to Ambala. He sustained a head injury and went missing back in 1980.

The head injury was so grave that it resulted in complete memory wipeout, with Rishi even forgetting his identity and name. Later, his friends named him Ravi Chaudhary.

With no memory of his past, Rikhi moved to Mumbai, survived by doing small jobs and later settled in Maharashtra's Nanded after he started working in a college. Later, he got married to his wife, Santoshi and has three kids, including two daughters and a son.

However, a few months back, another head injury changed his life again. The Old faded images of a mango tree in his village, Nadi, narrow paths and the courtyard of a house in a place called Sataun started appearing in his dreams. Rikhi realised that it was not dreams but memories.

Rikhi sought help from a college student to locate Sataun, and they came across a phone number of a cafe while searching for Nadi village and Sataun on Google. Rikhi called the number and interacted with a person named Rudra Prakash. As the word travelled, one of Rikhi's relatives, MK Chaubey, acknowledged Rikhi's faded past, and he was united with his family members in Nadi after other details were correlated.

''Though nothing is impossible, such cases of memory restoration after injury have been rarely documented, and the exact cause could be known after medical investigation of the brain'', mental health expert Dr Aaditya Sharma told PTI on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025