It''s official! Mandhana confirms engagement with musician Palash Mucchal; PM sends good wishes

World Cup-winning Indian women's cricket team star Smriti Mandhana has made her engagement with music composer Palash Mucchal official, triggering an avalanche of congratulatory messages, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The swashbuckling batter turned on the fun quotient in a rare video of her dancing with her teammates -- Radha Yadav, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil and Arundhati Reddy -- while flashing her engagement ring and a wide smile to the tune of 'Samjho ho hi gaya' from Bollywood movie 'Lage Raho Munnabhai'.

The clip has already drawn more than 1.9 million likes and over 12,000 comments on instagram since being shared by Jemimah. Mandhana and Mucchal will tie the knot on November 23.

The Prime Minister sent a note congratulating the couple, saying that he expects the grace of Mandhana's cover drive to form a wonderful partnership with ''the lilting musical symphony'' of Mucchal.

''Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding,'' he wrote.

''May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections.

''As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership,'' he added.

The PM revealed that a Celebration Cricket Match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride as part of the wedding festivities.

''May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion,'' he said.

