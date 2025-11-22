Tragic Loss: Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Car Accident
Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu, known for 'Paper Te Payar', died in a car accident in Punjab's Mansa district. The tragic incident occurred as he was returning to his village Khiala Kalan. The truck driver involved has been detained, and Sidhu's passing has left fans mourning his significant musical contributions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically lost his life in a car accident in Punjab's Mansa district, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.
The 36-year-old artist, celebrated for his hit song 'Paper Te Payar', was en route to his village Khiala Kalan on Friday night when his car collided with a canter truck.
Authorities have detained the truck driver, and a case has been officially registered. Sidhu, who gained prominence with his 2007 duet with Miss Pooja, had enchanted audiences with other hits like 'Mela' and 'Pai Gaya Payar'.
Advertisement