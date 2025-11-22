Tragic Loss: Punjabi Singer Harman Sidhu Dies in Car Accident

Punjabi singer Harman Sidhu tragically lost his life in a car accident in Punjab's Mansa district, as confirmed by local police on Saturday.

The 36-year-old artist, celebrated for his hit song 'Paper Te Payar', was en route to his village Khiala Kalan on Friday night when his car collided with a canter truck.

Authorities have detained the truck driver, and a case has been officially registered. Sidhu, who gained prominence with his 2007 duet with Miss Pooja, had enchanted audiences with other hits like 'Mela' and 'Pai Gaya Payar'.