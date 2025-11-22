Left Menu

Honoring Legacy: Pranab Mukherjee in Kolkata's Gita Recitation Event

A Hindu group in Kolkata is organizing a Gita recitation event featuring the late President Pranab Mukherjee. The promotional video shows Mukherjee's visit to an RSS event, highlighting his devout Hindu faith and connection to the RSS. The event honors Hindu leaders and promotes the Mahabharata's spiritual message.

Pranab Mukherjee
A Hindu group in Kolkata plans to honor the legacy of the late Pranab Mukherjee through a Gita recitation event scheduled for December 7. Organized by the Sanatan Sanskriti Sansad, this event aims to celebrate the devout Hindu faith of the former President.

The promotional video for the event features Mukherjee at an RSS platform in Nagpur from June 2018, illustrating his connection to the spiritual roots and his respect for the organization's values. Swami Nirgunananda Brahmachari, one of the event's organizers, highlighted Mukherjee's deep devotion and friendship with the RSS.

The gathering at Brigade Parade Ground will also pay tribute to Hindu stalwarts like Mahatma Gandhi and Bal Gangadhar Tilak, while underscoring the universal appeal of the Mahabharata and the spiritual teachings of the Gita, as expressed by Biplab Ray of the RSS South Bengal zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

