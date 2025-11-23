Tragic Loss at Dubai Air Show: A Tribute to Wing Commander Namansh Syal

In a solemn tribute to a fallen aviator, the remains of Wing Commander Namansh Syal were returned to Coimbatore after his tragic death during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show.

The incident occurred when the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, which Syal was piloting, crashed, leading to widespread mourning within the aviation community.

On Sunday, Coimbatore District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar paid his respects with a wreath at Sulur Air Force Station, honoring Syal's ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)