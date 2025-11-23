Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Fallen Wing Commander at Dubai Air Show

Wing Commander Namansh Syal was killed during a crash at the Dubai Air Show. Celebrities Kamal Hassan, Sonu Sood, and Adnan Sami have expressed their condolences. Syal was showcasing the Tejas aircraft and is survived by his family, including his wife who also serves in the Air Force.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:47 IST
Wing Commander Namansh Syal
The nation mourns the loss of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life after an accident at the Dubai Air Show. Syal, a native of Himachal Pradesh, was piloting the indigenous Tejas aircraft when it crashed during an aerial display, leading to an outpouring of grief across the country.

Iconic figures such as actors Kamal Hassan and Sonu Sood, along with singer Adnan Sami, have expressed their sorrow over this loss. Kamal Hassan took to X to commend Syal's bravery, stating, 'A brave son of India taken far too soon.' Sonu Sood paid tribute by sharing images of the commander, highlighting his dedication and passion for flying.

The late commander's family is left to bear this monumental loss, with his wife, also an Air Force officer, and their young daughter carrying on his legacy. As tributes continue to pour in, Wing Commander Namansh Syal is remembered for his dedication to his country and his love for flying.

(With inputs from agencies.)

