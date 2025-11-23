Left Menu

Kendrick Lamar's Comedy Film with 'South Park' Creators Delayed Again

Kendrick Lamar's untitled comedy film with 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone faces another delay. Originally set for a 2025 release, it has now been postponed to March 2026. The delay is due to scheduling conflicts with Lamar's tour and Parker and Stone's commitments.

Kendrick Lamar fans will have to wait a bit longer for his much-anticipated comedy film debut with 'South Park' creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. The film has been postponed once again, with no new release date announced.

Initially slated for a July 2025 launch, the movie's premiere has now been shifted to March 2026, largely due to scheduling conflicts stemming from Lamar's tour with SZA and the ongoing commitments of Parker and Stone to the iconic 'South Park' series.

The screenplay, penned by Vernon Chatman, has been described by Paramount chief Brian Robbins as one of the most original scripts read, and production is expected to kick off this summer. Despite the delays, excitement remains high among fans eagerly awaiting this unique collaboration.

