Left Menu

Empowering Local Artisans: Haryana's Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasizes the importance of supporting local artisans by purchasing their products. At the 'Saras Aajeevika Mela-2025', he launched digital portals to boost sales for SHGs and highlighted women's vital role in the state's economic growth and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-11-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 18:46 IST
Empowering Local Artisans: Haryana's Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a resounding call for local empowerment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged citizens to prioritize products made by local artisans, backing small entrepreneurs in the process. Speaking at the conclusion of the 'Saras Aajeevika Mela-2025' held at the Parade Ground in Panchkula, he underlined the importance of local craftsmanship.

During the event, Saini visited stalls showcasing products by women self-help groups and artisans from across the country. He lauded their efforts, aligning their work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' visions. He also launched the Swaapan Digital Gram Bazar Portal and the Sanjha Bazaar Sales Portal to enhance market access for SHGs in Haryana.

Saini highlighted the crucial contributions of women to the state's economic fabric, citing the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission's success in linking nearly 6 lakh families with SHGs. He announced efforts to train women in operating drones and managing dairy cooperatives, emphasizing women's role in Haryana's progressive stance on development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

Diplomatic Wrangle: US Peace Talks on Ukraine Face Skepticism

 Switzerland
2
Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

Extradition Drama: Bangladesh Pursues Sheikh Hasina's Return

 Bangladesh
3
Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

Meta Unmasked: Internal Research Reveals Alarming Mental Health Impacts

 Global
4
Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

Marico Eyes Growth Surge with Rs 1,000 Crore Digital Milestone

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025