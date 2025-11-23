Empowering Local Artisans: Haryana's Push for Atmanirbhar Bharat

In a resounding call for local empowerment, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini urged citizens to prioritize products made by local artisans, backing small entrepreneurs in the process. Speaking at the conclusion of the 'Saras Aajeevika Mela-2025' held at the Parade Ground in Panchkula, he underlined the importance of local craftsmanship.

During the event, Saini visited stalls showcasing products by women self-help groups and artisans from across the country. He lauded their efforts, aligning their work with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local' visions. He also launched the Swaapan Digital Gram Bazar Portal and the Sanjha Bazaar Sales Portal to enhance market access for SHGs in Haryana.

Saini highlighted the crucial contributions of women to the state's economic fabric, citing the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission's success in linking nearly 6 lakh families with SHGs. He announced efforts to train women in operating drones and managing dairy cooperatives, emphasizing women's role in Haryana's progressive stance on development.

(With inputs from agencies.)