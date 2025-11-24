Left Menu

Dharmendra: The Versatile Icon of Bollywood's Golden Era

Dharmendra, celebrated for his rare blend of romantic and macho roles, has left an indelible mark on Bollywood over 65 years and 300 films. Iconic songs from his career highlight his versatility, from energetic performances to tender romantic numbers, often accompanied by legendary singers like Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 16:24 IST
Dharmendra: The Versatile Icon of Bollywood's Golden Era
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

In the kaleidoscopic world of Bollywood, few stars embodied the dual personas of a tough hero and a tender romantic as seamlessly as Dharmendra. Over a remarkable career spanning 65 years and more than 300 films, he delivered performances that left an indelible impression on cinema goers.

Among his most memorable contributions are iconic songs that continue to resonate with fans today. Tracks like 'Aaj Mausam Bada Beimaan Hai' from 1973, sung by Mohammed Rafi, capture the sweet anticipation of love. Similarly, 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' from 'Blackmail' depicts Dharmendra's romantic allure with a dreamy melody.

Dharmendra's versatility is further showcased in numbers such as 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin' from the blockbuster 'Sholay', which celebrates the spirit of enduring friendship. His dynamic presence in films, alongside stars like Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore, solidified his status as a beloved icon of Indian cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Findings

Lithium Hunt in Jammu and Kashmir: Government Awaits G2-Level Exploration Fi...

 India
2
U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

U.S. and Ukraine Seek Common Ground in Peace Talks with Russia

 Global
3
Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

Nepal Protests: Arrests Made in Supreme Court Arson Case

 Nepal
4
Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

Suvendu Adhikari Challenges TMC's Communal Politics

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025