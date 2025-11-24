Left Menu

Kareena Kapoor Khan Pays Tribute to the Legendary Dharmendra

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares vintage photos of Dharmendra with Raj Kapoor, recalling the iconic times of Bollywood's 'He-Man.' In heartfelt social media tributes, she honors Dharmendra's legacy, reflecting on his close bond with Raj Kapoor and his impact on Indian cinema before his passing at age 89.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Dharmendra, sharing iconic photographs of the legendary actor with Raj Kapoor. One monochrome image captures Dharmendra, fondly known as the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, sharing a warm hug with the 'Showman,' Raj Kapoor.

In addition to the shared smiles, Kapoor Khan featured a candid shot of the two legends, captioning the post with 'Forever in power' alongside a red heart emoji. She also posted an image from Dharmendra's younger days, affectionately captioning it with 'Chardi Kala.'

The longstanding camaraderie between Dharmendra and Raj Kapoor is well-documented, with Dharmendra frequently expressing his admiration for the filmmaker. On Kapoor's 99th birth anniversary in 2023, Dharmendra took to social media to express his reverence, posting, 'Happy Birthday Raj sahab, we miss you! You will always be remembered with great love and respect.' Dharmendra, who passed away at 89, made regular appearances at Kapoor's parties and took a supporting role in Kapoor's magnum opus, 'Mera Naam Joker.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

