Valiant Legacy: Lachit Divas Celebrated in Assam

Assam's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, honored Lachit Barphukan, the legendary commander who defeated the Mughals in the Battle of Saraighat, during Lachit Divas. The celebration included tributes and commemorations of his valor, with participation from youth dressed as the iconic leader and notable tributes from Indian leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 18:24 IST
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the legendary Ahom commander Lachit Barphukan for his victory against the Mughals in 1671's Battle of Saraighat, as part of Lachit Divas celebrations.

Speaking at Kamrup district, Sarma heralded Barphukan as a timeless symbol of courage, patriotism, and duty, highlighting current efforts to honor his legacy through various institutional developments in Assam.

The celebrations saw over 1,300 youths take part in a symbolic boat procession dressed in traditional warrior attire, while prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers also extended their respects to the Assamese hero.

