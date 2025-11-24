Left Menu

Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Shines at IITF

Delhi Police conducted a women's safety and self-defence program under the 'Sashakti' initiative at the India International Trade Fair. The event included demonstrations by the Special Police Unit for Women and Children, focusing on self-defence techniques and a street play highlighting women's rights and safety awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 19:09 IST
Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Shines at IITF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police launched an impactful self-defence and women's safety awareness campaign as part of their 'Sashakti' initiative at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan.

Special Police Unit for Women and Children instructors performed live demonstrations, teaching practical self-defence techniques for women and girls. The event emphasized the importance of quick thinking and alertness in dangerous situations.

A nukkad natak addressed issues like self-defence, domestic violence, and cyber safety, engaging young women and families. The initiative aims to empower women through ongoing training sessions across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

Trump's Criticism Sends Tegna Shares Tumbling Amid Nexstar Deal Talks

 United States
2
Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

Delhi Adopts Remote Work to Combat Pollution: A New GRAP Directive

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Drives 'Zero Pollution' Initiative

 India
4
Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

Son of Ex-Councillor Arrested in Fatal Stabbing at Manikunnam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025