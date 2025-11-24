Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Shines at IITF

The Delhi Police launched an impactful self-defence and women's safety awareness campaign as part of their 'Sashakti' initiative at the India International Trade Fair in Pragati Maidan.

Special Police Unit for Women and Children instructors performed live demonstrations, teaching practical self-defence techniques for women and girls. The event emphasized the importance of quick thinking and alertness in dangerous situations.

A nukkad natak addressed issues like self-defence, domestic violence, and cyber safety, engaging young women and families. The initiative aims to empower women through ongoing training sessions across Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)