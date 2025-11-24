Left Menu

Bollywood Mourns the Legendary Dharmendra

Bihar's Governor and Chief Minister expressed grief over the death of actor Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. Known for his iconic roles in Indian cinema, Dharmendra also dabbled in politics. His legacy continues to resonate, leaving an indelible mark on film and public life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-11-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 20:09 IST
Bollywood Mourns the Legendary Dharmendra
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar mourned the passing of legendary actor Dharmendra, who died at 89. Known for his memorable roles, Dharmendra leaves a lasting legacy in Indian cinema.

Khan highlighted Dharmendra's significant impact on film, stating that his death marks an irreparable loss. The actor's impressive career spanned 65 years and 300 films.

In addition to his film career, Dharmendra ventured into politics, successfully securing a seat in the Lok Sabha from Bikaner as a BJP candidate in 2004. He will be remembered for his contributions to both cinema and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challenges

NASA Reduces Astronaut Missions on Boeing's Starliner Contract Amid Challeng...

 Global
2
Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

Tragedy on Aoraki: Climbers' Fate Sparks Concern

 New Zealand
3
Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition with SpaceX

Boeing's Starliner Struggles: NASA Cuts Astronaut Missions Amid Competition ...

 Global
4
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025