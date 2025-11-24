Preserving Legacy: The Spiritual Backbone of Bharatiya Sanskriti

During a 'civic honour' ceremony for Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted India's focus on balance, rooted in its unique traditions and customs.

Via video conferencing, Radhakrishnan praised Adi Shankaracharya for his contributions to revitalizing Sanatana Dharma, unifying diverse philosophical ideas across India.

The Vice President further lauded the Sringeri Mutt's dedication to preserving ancient scholarly traditions, promoting classical arts, and the global family ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasizing service to humanity as service to God.

