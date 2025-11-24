Left Menu

Preserving Legacy: The Spiritual Backbone of Bharatiya Sanskriti

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized India's rich historical balance in tradition, highlighting the influential work of Adi Shankaracharya. He spoke about the Sringeri Mutt's role in preserving spiritual learning and the embracing philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, underscoring the spiritual heritage's service to humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:34 IST
Preserving Legacy: The Spiritual Backbone of Bharatiya Sanskriti
Radhakrishnan
  • Country:
  • India

During a 'civic honour' ceremony for Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted India's focus on balance, rooted in its unique traditions and customs.

Via video conferencing, Radhakrishnan praised Adi Shankaracharya for his contributions to revitalizing Sanatana Dharma, unifying diverse philosophical ideas across India.

The Vice President further lauded the Sringeri Mutt's dedication to preserving ancient scholarly traditions, promoting classical arts, and the global family ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasizing service to humanity as service to God.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

Airlines Ordered Back to Venezuela Amid Safety Concerns

 Global
2
Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

Judge Dismisses Trump's Case Against Critics Amid Legal Controversy

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

Supreme Court Upholds Bolsonaro's Incarceration After Ankle Monitor Scandal

 Brazil
4
Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

Pentagon Moves to Recall Senator Mark Kelly Amid Sedition Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025