Preserving Legacy: The Spiritual Backbone of Bharatiya Sanskriti
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan emphasized India's rich historical balance in tradition, highlighting the influential work of Adi Shankaracharya. He spoke about the Sringeri Mutt's role in preserving spiritual learning and the embracing philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, underscoring the spiritual heritage's service to humanity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:34 IST
- Country:
- India
During a 'civic honour' ceremony for Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan highlighted India's focus on balance, rooted in its unique traditions and customs.
Via video conferencing, Radhakrishnan praised Adi Shankaracharya for his contributions to revitalizing Sanatana Dharma, unifying diverse philosophical ideas across India.
The Vice President further lauded the Sringeri Mutt's dedication to preserving ancient scholarly traditions, promoting classical arts, and the global family ideal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, emphasizing service to humanity as service to God.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement