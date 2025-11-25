Goa's Green Pledge: A New Haven for Tigers

The Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee (CEC) has taken a significant step by recommending the inclusion of protected areas contiguous with the Kali Tiger Reserve in the first phase of the Goa Tiger Reserve. The proposal specifically targets areas with fewer households to minimize social disruption.

Submitted on November 21, the CEC's report underscores ecological connectivity and the necessity to integrate these regions for tiger movement and genetic diversity. Exclusions were made for areas with higher populations, like parts of the Bhagwan Mahavir and Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuaries, pending further community engagement efforts.

Emphasizing transparency and community involvement, the report outlines plans for robust awareness programs, assuring that the declaration of a Tiger Reserve does not mandate village relocations or land acquisitions. The CEC has urged the Goa government to proceed with the notification process within three months and to draft a Tiger Conservation Plan in coordination with the NTCA promptly.

