Honoring a Visionary: Dr. Ramdas Pai's 90th Birthday Celebrated with Commemorative Postal Cover

Manipal Academy of Higher Education celebrated its 33rd Convocation with a special tribute to Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai's 90th birthday. A commemorative postal cover was launched to honor his contributions to education and healthcare, marking MAHE's cultural and academic legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manipal | Updated: 25-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 18:08 IST
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched its 33rd Convocation festivities with a unique commemorative postal cover, marking the 90th birthday of its Chancellor, Dr. Ramdas R. Pai. This celebration highlights Dr. Pai's visionary leadership, which has significantly influenced Manipal's educational and healthcare sectors.

The event, held at KMC Greens in Manipal, was attended by MAHE's senior leaders, esteemed guests, faculty, graduates, and family members. The ceremonial release of the special postal cover by Sri. Ramesh Prabhu of the Indian Postal Service marked the respect for Dr. Pai's profound societal contributions.

Dr. Ramdas Pai's leadership has propelled MAHE into a globally recognized institution, earning the Institute of Eminence status in 2020. This tribute aligns with MAHE's continued commitment to celebrating its heritage, bolstering institutional identity, and expanding its presence on both national and international stages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

