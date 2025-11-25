Honoring a Visionary: Dr. Ramdas Pai's 90th Birthday Celebrated with Commemorative Postal Cover
Manipal Academy of Higher Education celebrated its 33rd Convocation with a special tribute to Chancellor Dr. Ramdas R. Pai's 90th birthday. A commemorative postal cover was launched to honor his contributions to education and healthcare, marking MAHE's cultural and academic legacy.
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) launched its 33rd Convocation festivities with a unique commemorative postal cover, marking the 90th birthday of its Chancellor, Dr. Ramdas R. Pai. This celebration highlights Dr. Pai's visionary leadership, which has significantly influenced Manipal's educational and healthcare sectors.
The event, held at KMC Greens in Manipal, was attended by MAHE's senior leaders, esteemed guests, faculty, graduates, and family members. The ceremonial release of the special postal cover by Sri. Ramesh Prabhu of the Indian Postal Service marked the respect for Dr. Pai's profound societal contributions.
Dr. Ramdas Pai's leadership has propelled MAHE into a globally recognized institution, earning the Institute of Eminence status in 2020. This tribute aligns with MAHE's continued commitment to celebrating its heritage, bolstering institutional identity, and expanding its presence on both national and international stages.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pioneering Robotic Surgery Transforms Women's Healthcare at Medicover Hospital
Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partnerships
Boosting Healthcare: 70 New Arogya Ayushman Mandirs Open in Delhi
Apollo Hospitals Expands to Pune: A New Era in Healthcare
Army not only protects nation but also provides vital healthcare services: Jitendra Singh