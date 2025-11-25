Left Menu

Odisha Woman Recants Allegation Against US Adoptive Mother for Love

A woman recanted allegations of torture by her US adoptive mother, admitting she made the claims to return to Odisha, India, to be with a man she loves. She appeals for the release of her mother, who faces trouble due to the false accusations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-11-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:01 IST
Odisha Woman Recants Allegation Against US Adoptive Mother for Love
In a surprising turn of events, a woman has withdrawn allegations against her American adoptive mother, admitting on Tuesday that she had fabricated claims of physical and mental abuse. The woman, identified as Puja alias Sejal John, revealed that her motive was to return to Odisha, India, to reunite with a man she loves.

Puja, 19, stated upon arrival at Biju Patnaik International Airport that her previous accusations, which also included forced religious conversion, were false. She urged the US authorities to release her adoptive mother, who is currently in legal troubles due to the allegations. "Whatever I had said in the previous video is false. My adoptive mother had never tortured me nor forced me to convert," Puja announced to assembled reporters.

The allegations had initially prompted coordinated efforts by India's Ministry of External Affairs and the Odisha government for her return. However, Puja candidly admitted that her real intention was to reunite with a man in Balasore, Odisha. The woman's visa had expired since 2023, further complicating her stay in the United States, leading her to manufacture the story of abuse.

