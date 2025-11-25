Wedding Bells on Hold: Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal Postpone Ceremony

The highly anticipated wedding between Indian women's cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely due to an unexpected health issue concerning Mandhana's father.

The ceremony was scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, but has been put on hold after her father was hospitalized with a heart-related health scare. Speculations have surfaced about the couple's relationship status as Mandhana's social media posts celebrating pre-wedding events went missing.

Palak Muchhal, Palash's sister, attempted to quell rumors by confirming the postponement was due to the health concerns of Mandhana's father and requested privacy for both families during this delicate period.

(With inputs from agencies.)