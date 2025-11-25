Honoring Saints: Modi Commemorates Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on Tuesday, spotlighting the Sikh Guru's dedication to truth, justice, and faith as his dharma. Modi reiterated the government's commitment to uphold these values during a special commemorative program.

The prime minister's speech echoed the cultural confluence of Indian heritage, as he connected Guru Tegh Bahadur's message with the teachings of Lord Krishna in Kurukshetra. The event followed Modi's previous visit to Ayodhya, where he hoisted the Dharma Dhwaj atop the Ram temple, linking spiritual festivities across regions.

Modi inaugurated several commemorative projects, including a special coin, stamp, and the 'Panchjanya' memorial reflecting Lord Krishna's conch. He also visited the Mahabharata Anubhav Kendra, celebrated the International Gita Mahotsav, and attended various religious and cultural events, celebrating the shared spiritual legacy.

