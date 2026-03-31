NIT Kurukshetra Director Under Scrutiny: Ministry Sets Up Review Panel
The Ministry of Education has suspended the administrative and financial powers of the Director at NIT Kurukshetra. A three-member high-level panel led by Anil Sahasrabudhe has been formed to review the institution's functioning. The panel will evaluate the leadership, governance, and other administrative and academic issues.
- Country:
- India
The Ministry of Education has taken significant action by suspending the administrative and financial powers of the Director at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, according to official sources.
A high-level panel has been organized to review the institution's functioning and leadership under the scrutiny of a comprehensive examination. The panel, chaired by Anil Sahasrabudhe, includes members M Madan Gopal and KK Shukla. Their tasks involve assessing governance, academic operations, recruitment processes, grievances handling, as well as examining complaints by the Central Vigilance Commission.
With the inquiry underway, the focus is also on lingering issues like a decline in NIRF rankings and prolonged vacancies in key positions. The Ministry has urged cooperation from the NIT Registrar to provide necessary documentation and records. While the review progresses, the institution's leadership and decision-making processes remain under close watch.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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