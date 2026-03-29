Ceiling Collapse at Samayapuram Temple Claims Devotee's Life
A devotee died and two were injured in a ceiling collapse at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli. The incident occurred at Sannathi Street mandapam, where devotees were resting. Local police are investigating the tragic event while the area remains cordoned off.
- Country:
- India
A tragedy struck at the Samayapuram Mariamman Temple in Tiruchirappalli when a ceiling collapsed, resulting in the death of a devotee and injuries to two others, according to local police reports on Sunday.
The incident took place at the Sannathi Street mandapam, a resting place for devotees who come to offer prayers. The deceased has been identified as Nadiya, 32, from Thanjavur district. Despite immediate rescue efforts by fellow devotees, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.
Two others were taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital with injuries, following assistance from the 108 ambulance service. Samayapuram police have cordoned off the area and are investigating the cause of the collapse. The temple is a significant pilgrimage site in Tamil Nadu, attracting thousands of devotees annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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