Reviving Tradition: Assam's Move to Legalize Buffalo Fights

Assam's government seeks to amend legislation to exempt traditional buffalo fights, 'Moh Juj', from animal cruelty laws. This move parallels Tamil Nadu's Jallikattu exemption, emphasizing cultural preservation. Despite prior judicial restrictions, the amendment aims to safeguard traditions while maintaining animal safety, without violating Supreme Court judgments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:52 IST
The Assam government has proposed an amendment to exclude traditional buffalo fights, known as 'Moh Juj', from animal cruelty legislation. This exemption highlights the cultural significance of these events, akin to the special status granted to 'Jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu.

Presenting the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Assam Amendment) Bill, 2025, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Krishnendu Paul emphasized the role of buffalo fights in cultural preservation and the continuity of native breeds. The government aims to revive these traditions without breaching judicial mandates, with careful consideration of animal safety protocols.

The bill seeks to align with legal amendments permitting traditional events like bullock cart races in Maharashtra and Karnataka, allowing the observance of buffalo fights during significant cultural festivals such as Magh Bihu. This comes after the Gauhati High Court invalidated an SOP allowing such events, deemed in violation of a Supreme Court ruling.

