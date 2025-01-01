Worldwide Welcomes: Diverse Cultural Traditions Mark New Year 2026

As the clock struck midnight, the world embraced 2026 with a myriad of cultural celebrations. In Asia, drummers, temple bells, and a digital horse stampede over the Great Wall of China marked the arrival of the Year of the Horse, synonymous with energy and transformation according to the Asian zodiac.

In Sydney, Australia's iconic Harbor Bridge lit up with fireworks, a defiant gesture despite recent tragedies. Meanwhile, Hong Kong toned down its festivities following a tragic fire, while Indonesia's tourist hot spots opted for cultural displays to honor communities hurt by recent natural disasters.

Over in Europe, Greece and Cyprus traded explosions for light shows and drones, making celebrations more inclusive for pets and children. Meanwhile, Times Square prepared for tighter security for the annual ball drop, as New York anticipated a historic upcoming year. All across, the world opened its arms to the promise of 2026, filled with hope for transformation and unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)