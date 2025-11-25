Left Menu

Bollywood Bids Farewell: Dharmendra's Legacy Lives On

Bollywood luminaries gathered to pay their last respects to the legendary Dharmendra, who passed away at 89. The actor, dubbed the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, was celebrated for his timeless roles and charismatic presence. His demise marks the end of an era in Indian film history.

Anu Malik, Saif Ali Khan at Dharmendra's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a poignant gathering, Bollywood's biggest names paid homage to the legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away at the age of 89. Among those spotted paying their respects at his Mumbai residence were Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and veteran singer Anu Malik.

Dubbed the 'He-Man' of Indian cinema, Dharmendra's demise marks the end of an era. The actor, celebrated for his charm and versatility, starred in iconic films such as Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, building a fanbase that spans generations.

The late actor is survived by his family, including Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini, and their children. Dharmendra's final rites were observed at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan joined in the farewell, honoring a legacy that will be cherished for years to come.

