Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband
Actress Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence case against her husband, Peter Haag, citing years of physical and emotional abuse. The complaint includes demands for substantial compensation. The court has issued a notice to Haag, returnable on December 12, following Celina's detailed allegations of coercion and manipulation.
- Country:
- India
Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has taken legal action against her husband, Peter Haag, alleging prolonged domestic violence. The complaint, filed at the Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri, Mumbai, accuses Haag of physical and emotional cruelty throughout their marriage, as per Celina's lawyer, Niharika Karanjawala, who spoke to ANI.
The court, responding to the gravity of the allegations, has issued a notice to Haag, an Austrian national, summoning him on December 12. The advocate highlighted that Miss Jaitly has endured years of manipulation and coercion, affecting her personal and professional life significantly.
In her petition, Jaitly has requested a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh and compensation of Rs 50 crores each for lost potential earnings and pain endured. The claims cite a forced halt in her career during a financially promising phase as a significant contributor to these demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
