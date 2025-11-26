Left Menu

THE COLLECTIVE: JustCo's Bold Foray into India's Thriving Coworking Landscape

JustCo, a leader in flexible workspaces, is launching THE COLLECTIVE in India. Set for 2026, it will feature flagship centres in Gurugram and Bengaluru to meet rising demand for adaptable office environments. Positioned as luxurious and designed through a hospitality lens, it embodies sophisticated, tailored workspace solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-11-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 11:02 IST
THE COLLECTIVE: JustCo's Bold Foray into India's Thriving Coworking Landscape

JustCo, the preeminent name in flexible workspace solutions, is strategically venturing into India with the introduction of THE COLLECTIVE. This ambitious move will see flagship centres launching in early 2026 at DLF Cyberpark in Gurugram and Helios Business Park in Bengaluru, two of the most dynamic coworking markets in Asia.

These centres are set to redefine the coworking experience by combining luxury with flexibility, addressing a surge in enterprise demand for modern, adaptable workspace environments. India's coworking industry recorded a milestone absorption rate in 2024, and this momentum is anticipated to increase further.

At their core, THE COLLECTIVE locations are inspired by a hospitality-driven ethos, offering tailored experiences, from ergonomic workstations to curated wellness routines. Combining aesthetics and functionality, these spaces harmonize the spirit of their locales, embodying the JustCo commitment to excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

Mumbai Man Arrested for Blackmail Leading to Tragic Suicide

 India
2
Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

Tesla's Electric Sales Slide: Rivals Catch Up as Musk Pivots Focus

 Global
3
Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism Laws

Court Challenge Over UK's Ban on Palestine Action: A Test of Anti-Terrorism ...

 Global
4
Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one forever: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan.

Soul of our Constitution has proved that Bharat is one and it will be one fo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025