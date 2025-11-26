THE COLLECTIVE: JustCo's Bold Foray into India's Thriving Coworking Landscape

JustCo, the preeminent name in flexible workspace solutions, is strategically venturing into India with the introduction of THE COLLECTIVE. This ambitious move will see flagship centres launching in early 2026 at DLF Cyberpark in Gurugram and Helios Business Park in Bengaluru, two of the most dynamic coworking markets in Asia.

These centres are set to redefine the coworking experience by combining luxury with flexibility, addressing a surge in enterprise demand for modern, adaptable workspace environments. India's coworking industry recorded a milestone absorption rate in 2024, and this momentum is anticipated to increase further.

At their core, THE COLLECTIVE locations are inspired by a hospitality-driven ethos, offering tailored experiences, from ergonomic workstations to curated wellness routines. Combining aesthetics and functionality, these spaces harmonize the spirit of their locales, embodying the JustCo commitment to excellence and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)